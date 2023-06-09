Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Veradigm during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the third quarter worth $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter worth $240,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veradigm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

MDRX opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Veradigm Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

