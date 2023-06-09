Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Veradigm were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veradigm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Veradigm Trading Down 3.0 %

About Veradigm

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Veradigm Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

