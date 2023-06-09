Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 424.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,135 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Veritone were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VERI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Veritone by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Veritone by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Veritone by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 86,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Veritone by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,032,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 293,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone Stock Up 1.5 %

VERI stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Veritone, Inc. has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $10.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VERI shares. Roth Mkm cut shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Veritone from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Veritone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Veritone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.