Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.91

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.91 and last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 49542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at $81,633.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.