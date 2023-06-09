Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at HC Wainwright

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on VITFF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. CIBC raised their target price on Victoria Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS:VITFF opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. Victoria Gold has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

