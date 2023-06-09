Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 221,020 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,020 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $332,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK opened at $112.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day moving average of $112.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $132.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on WLK. Bank of America downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

