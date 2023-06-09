Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 291,785 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $59,816.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,895.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 895,639 shares of company stock worth $23,027,074. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of VIR opened at $25.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

