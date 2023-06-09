Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.88

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 48494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45.
Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.
Further Reading
