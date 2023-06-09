Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.88

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 48494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.05 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

