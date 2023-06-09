Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.40

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 72939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Vista Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $303.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.58 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 30.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Kensington Investments B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,750,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,875,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,687,000 after buying an additional 1,254,872 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,857,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,091,000 after acquiring an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vista Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after acquiring an additional 114,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Further Reading

