Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 571,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,061 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $13,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 1.3 %

VSTO opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $36.08.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $740.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vista Outdoor

In other news, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $104,227.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 9,150 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $362,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,480.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $104,227.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,139 shares of company stock worth $1,251,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Further Reading

