VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.26. VistaGen Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 205,570 shares.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VistaGen Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 3,444.8% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 253,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94,507 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 439.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder, PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101, which the company is developing for the treatment of MDD, suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and epilepsy.

