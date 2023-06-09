Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $49.44

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.44, but opened at $52.58. Wayfair shares last traded at $51.95, with a volume of 2,243,947 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on W shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Wayfair Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93.

Insider Activity

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,000,612.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,444. Insiders own 26.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Stories

