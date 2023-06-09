Welcia (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Welcia (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welcia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.
Welcia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WLCGF opened at $21.20 on Thursday. Welcia has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $21.20.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welcia (WLCGF)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Welcia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welcia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.