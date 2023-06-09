Welcia (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Welcia (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welcia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLCGF opened at $21.20 on Thursday. Welcia has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

