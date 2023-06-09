Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Winmark were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Winmark by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winmark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WINA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winmark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winmark Price Performance

NASDAQ WINA opened at $369.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.56. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $188.52 and a 12 month high of $371.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 47.04% and a negative return on equity of 62.91%. The business had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter.

Winmark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.89, for a total transaction of $1,186,115.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,148 shares in the company, valued at $15,300,205.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,419 shares of company stock worth $10,203,960 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Winmark

(Get Rating)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.