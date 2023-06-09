WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.43

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 78402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WisdomTree from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on WisdomTree in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WisdomTree Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

