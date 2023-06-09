XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Position Reduced by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,751 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in XPO were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in XPO by 48.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in XPO by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in XPO in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

