Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $53,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Xylem by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.64.

Xylem Stock Up 1.9 %

XYL stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

