Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 112,893 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,214,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $508,481,000 after buying an additional 119,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,423 shares of company stock worth $3,558,463. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $133.20 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.90.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.