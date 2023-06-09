Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $374,400.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $148.82 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $2,215,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,096 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

