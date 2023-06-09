Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZUMZ. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Zumiez Trading Down 4.6 %

Zumiez stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.11 million, a P/E ratio of 105.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $31.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $182.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks bought 74,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $1,016,800.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,647,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,932,735.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zumiez news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks purchased 74,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $1,016,800.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,647,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,932,735.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,684.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zumiez by 946.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 6,606.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

