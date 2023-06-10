100,236 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in PG&E by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,875,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after acquiring an additional 537,764 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,079,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,171,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,151 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in PG&E by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.88 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

