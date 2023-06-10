10,312 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WD-40 Stock Down 0.6 %
WD-40 stock opened at $190.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.95 and its 200-day moving average is $176.64. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
WD-40 Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 75.80%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 558 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $99,926.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,729.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $30,085.44. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $99,926.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,729.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 950 shares of company stock valued at $170,126. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
About WD-40
WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.
