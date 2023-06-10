151,197 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 151,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,008,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,986 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $177.47 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

