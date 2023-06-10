203,994 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 203,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,441 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after acquiring an additional 247,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,622,000 after acquiring an additional 91,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,614,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,770,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock opened at $103.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.50. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $79.85 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

