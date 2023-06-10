257,977 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 257,977 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,910,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,476,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 31,843 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85,544 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.00. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

