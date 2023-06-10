32,283 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 32,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.
NYSE REXR opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $68.68.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
