38,317 Shares in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, April 10th. William Blair raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $46.84 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

