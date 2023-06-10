5,045 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GS opened at $336.08 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $567,423,318 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

