ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.81

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 16798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

ABB Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53.

Institutional Trading of ABB

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Further Reading

