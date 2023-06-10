Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Holdings Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,210 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 966.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

ADPT stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 105.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 454,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,019.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 41,158 shares of company stock worth $298,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

