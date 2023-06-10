African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.49

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 1340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

