Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,186,000 after purchasing an additional 278,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,390,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,680,000 after purchasing an additional 162,997 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Air Lease news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark purchased 2,600 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Lease Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of AL stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

