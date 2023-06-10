Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.05

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.05 and last traded at $52.80, with a volume of 52680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.