Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $236,135.94 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 3,151 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $236,135.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $299,909.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Marraccini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Jeffrey Marraccini sold 41 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $2,763.40.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.00, a PEG ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 91.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the software’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 138.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,348 shares of the software’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALTR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.17.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

