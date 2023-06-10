Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 300,354 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $123.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 293.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

