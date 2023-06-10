Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after buying an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 293.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

