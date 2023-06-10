American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 23,194 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 262.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 21,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.1 %

URI stock opened at $389.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $357.75 and its 200-day moving average is $384.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

