American Century Companies Inc. Buys 42,633 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,633 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 21,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACLS opened at $172.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

In related news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $3,766,859.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,985 shares in the company, valued at $48,426,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $1,086,484.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,315,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $3,766,859.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,426,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,081 shares of company stock worth $15,217,111. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

