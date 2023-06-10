American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Stepan by 2,869.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 74.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter worth $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stepan by 55.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stepan

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $372,146.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $196,067.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $372,146.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,983 shares of company stock worth $748,034 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SCL opened at $98.19 on Friday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $116.72. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.73 million. Stepan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

