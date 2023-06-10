American Century Companies Inc. Has $10.01 Million Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 284,202 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 926.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.90. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $113.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SASR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

See Also

