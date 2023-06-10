American Century Companies Inc. Has $10.68 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,417 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

Insider Activity

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $138.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

