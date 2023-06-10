American Century Companies Inc. Has $10.87 Million Holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,883,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,534 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $299,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,619,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,288,137. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $299,619.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,619,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,288,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $253,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,388 shares of company stock worth $877,022 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.76. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 68.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.45.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

