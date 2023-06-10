American Century Companies Inc. Invests $11.22 Million in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 363,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,654,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $15,673,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after buying an additional 554,950 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $13,044,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE NOG opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.97.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

