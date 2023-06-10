American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of -0.36.
Insider Transactions at Ventyx Biosciences
In other news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 35,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $1,279,195.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,837,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,789,024.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 35,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $1,279,195.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,837,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,789,024.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 4,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $144,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,872,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,552,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,391 shares of company stock valued at $19,742,727 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
