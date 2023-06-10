American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,128 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LESL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 210.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after buying an additional 2,367,168 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,660,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after buying an additional 322,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Leslie’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,358,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,828,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

