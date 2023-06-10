Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $86,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $134.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.58. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

