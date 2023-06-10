Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 42,634 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,634 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.08 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.91.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

