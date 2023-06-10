Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $21,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Atrion by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,598,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Atrion by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Atrion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Atrion Stock Up 0.7 %

Atrion Dividend Announcement

ATRI opened at $561.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $988.77 million, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $611.39. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $500.00 and a fifty-two week high of $705.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

