Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $152.49

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $152.49 and last traded at $151.69, with a volume of 22657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 576.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

