Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $138.66 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,659,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,018 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $138,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %
AMZN stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.