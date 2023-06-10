Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $138.66 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,659,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,018 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $138,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.